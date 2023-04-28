State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,917 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $14.92 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVBF. TheStreet lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

