State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 858,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

ESE opened at $93.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $101.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

