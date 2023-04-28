State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $1,377,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 659,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 208,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE HOMB opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

