State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after purchasing an additional 297,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 168.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 225,685 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter worth $10,937,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kemper by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,499,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,866,000 after purchasing an additional 152,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $52.08 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Stories

