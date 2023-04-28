State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Greif were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE GEF opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,437 shares of company stock worth $578,287. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.