State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pegasystems Stock Up 3.5 %

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $396.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.84%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

See Also

