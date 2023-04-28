State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

Livent Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

