State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,956 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arch Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares during the period. LSP Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arch Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.93. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $183.53.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $3.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Stories

