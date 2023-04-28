State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.13 Million Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,390,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,087,000 after buying an additional 69,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,964,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 40.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,190,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 340,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFC stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $76.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

