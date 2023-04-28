State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.14 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 71.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 352,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,683,000 after purchasing an additional 147,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.49 and a 12 month high of $155.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.48.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

