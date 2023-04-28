State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth $67,805,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after buying an additional 139,980 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after buying an additional 104,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,650,000 after buying an additional 64,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,425,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,197.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,421. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

