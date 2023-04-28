State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.18 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 80.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.4 %

ALSN stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,233.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,233.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

