State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,347 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.53 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.01.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

