State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Viasat were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Viasat by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viasat by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 361,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Viasat by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Viasat by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $90,261.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $298,329.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $291,573. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viasat Stock Up 2.8 %

VSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $44.77.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $651.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.07 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

