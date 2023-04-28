State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,773 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 41.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $367,506.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,274 shares of company stock valued at $765,757. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

