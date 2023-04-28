State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.