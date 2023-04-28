State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $1,163,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $44,975.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,563 shares of company stock worth $9,757,252. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. Progyny’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

