State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.13 Million in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

Fulton Financial Price Performance

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,209.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FULT stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

