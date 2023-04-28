State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.13 Million in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $79,890.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,643 shares of company stock valued at $161,981. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

