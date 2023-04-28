State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.15 Million in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 35,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,293.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.81 per share, with a total value of $97,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,065,052.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at $435,293.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHT opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 9.91. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 195.89%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

