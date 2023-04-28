State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $269,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.9 %

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also

