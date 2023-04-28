State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $94.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.52 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $125.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

