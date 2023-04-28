State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,049,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after buying an additional 41,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

TMP stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $861.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

