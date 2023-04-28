State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,372,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

RXO opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

