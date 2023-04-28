State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $57,579.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $827,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,502. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $114.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.