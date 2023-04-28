State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ABR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

NYSE:ABR opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

