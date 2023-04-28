State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 484.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 171,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 142,544 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $8,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,349,000 after purchasing an additional 70,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $5,005,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EnPro Industries

In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

EnPro Industries stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.44.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NPO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

