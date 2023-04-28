State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 44,284 Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 38.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sylvamo by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sylvamo by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLVM opened at $45.40 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.15). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 98.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

In other news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves purchased 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $250,641.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,269.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,076.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

