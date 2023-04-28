State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,600 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,794,000 after purchasing an additional 563,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 64.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $63,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,521 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $59,605,000 after acquiring an additional 59,118 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 9.0% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,556 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $37,261,000 after buying an additional 139,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 17.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,952 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after buying an additional 247,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 145.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.