State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at about $7,686,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 85.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.91. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

