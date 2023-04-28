State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BYD. Roth Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $68.91.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $10,576,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,370,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,989,736.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,161 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,098. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.