State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,318 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $153.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.08. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $117.45 and a 1-year high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.