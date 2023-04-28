State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,983 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,202,906 shares of company stock valued at $504,743,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

