State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 21,657 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,657 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Heritage Financial stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $602.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $69.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

Insider Activity at Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,281.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

