State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,779 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $47.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Further Reading

