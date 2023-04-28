State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,031 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CWT opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

