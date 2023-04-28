State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,750 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,212,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $5,770,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $5,409,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $3,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.08 and a 200-day moving average of $125.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $152.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

