State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,936 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Belden by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Belden by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Belden by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BDC opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

