State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 53,359 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,359 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,824.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extreme Networks Trading Up 4.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $318.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.