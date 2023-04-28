State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 60,747 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,747 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $474.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.93. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $14.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.04 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 33.46%. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In related news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $107,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.