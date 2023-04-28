State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,168 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $53.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.65%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.