State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,346 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 87,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 47,120 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 62,512 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTSI opened at $57.72 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $437,779.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,984.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $437,779.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,395 shares of company stock worth $9,609,820. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

