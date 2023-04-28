State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,354 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $49.66 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. TheStreet raised Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

