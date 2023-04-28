State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,839 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in CNX Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 497,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CNX Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNX. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

NYSE CNX opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

