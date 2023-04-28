State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.12 Million Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 56,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 856,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,863,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 303,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 34,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 213,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 42,781 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Carmen M. Bowser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,161.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Carmen M. Bowser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro acquired 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $99,810.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,810.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

