State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 134,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after buying an additional 179,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,171,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 92,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 62,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.46 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

