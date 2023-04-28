State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 147,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 654.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 64.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

Xerox stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

