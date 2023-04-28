State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

