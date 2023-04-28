State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 557.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Corbin Barnes purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.00 per share, with a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,382. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.35 per share, with a total value of $50,107.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.00 per share, with a total value of $132,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,447 shares in the company, valued at $153,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,559 shares of company stock valued at $272,529 and sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

