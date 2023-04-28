State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 294.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.32%.

Steven Madden Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.